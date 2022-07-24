Outraged by strike on Odesa, Ukraine still prepares to resume grain exports

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced the strikes on Odesa as blatant “barbarism” that showed Moscow could not be trusted to implement Friday’s deal, mediated by Turkey and the United Nations.

Firefighters work at a site of a Russian missile strike in a sea port of Odesa, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine July 23, 2022. Reuters