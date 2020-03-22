World

Italy coronavirus deaths jump by almost 800, government shuts most workplaces

On Saturday, fatalities jumped by 793 to 4,825 in the largest one-day rise since the contagion emerged a month ago. Italy coronavirus deaths jump by almost 800, government shuts most workplaces
A deserted street is pictured, after Italy reinforced the lockdown measures to combat the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Catania, Italy on March 21, 2020.  Reuters
bookmark
Reuters
Published at : March 22, 2020
Updated at : March 22, 2020 12:11
Rome

Related News

Most Read from World

Editor's Picks

E-PAPER | March 22, 2020

Top